Collins (injury management) has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins is dealing with left foot soreness and the Spurs are electing to be cautious by resting their center. His next chance to return to the court is Sunday against the Kings. Expect Sandro Mamukelashvili, Dominick Barlow and Gorgui Dieng to fill in for Collins.