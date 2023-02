Davis recorded 36 points (16-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block during Saturday's loss to Lakeland.

Davis finished with a huge all-around outing across 38 minutes of action, as the guard tallied a terrific double-double. His 36 points accounted for a new season high, and it was the fifth time this season grabbing at least 10 rebounds.