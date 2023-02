Davis contributed 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal during Tuesday's win over the Hustle.

Davis finished with his best performance of the season, as the forward tallied a triple-double across 40 minutes of action. Davis' 17 rebounds and 10 assists also accounted for new season bests.