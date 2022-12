Johnson recorded two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes of Friday's 113-102 win over Motor City.

Johnson was given the sixth-man role Friday, but failed to make much of an impact, missing all three of his shot attempts while leading Sioux Falls in turnovers. However, with the Skyforce relatively thin on the wing, Johnson should have plenty of opportunities to excel with the team.