Johnson signed a deal in the Euroleague with Anadolu Efes, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

An NBA veteran with eight seasons of experience, Johnson never quite found his stride in stints with the Pistons, Pelicans, Raptors, Lakers and Spurs. In 449 career NBA games, Johnson produced averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 three-pointers.