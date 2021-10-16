Johnson was waived by the Bulls on Saturday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Johnson appeared in four preseason games this year and averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per contest. He played in 61 games with the Raptors last year and will have to search for a new club ahead of the regular season.
