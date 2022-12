Umude tallied 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 loss to the Hustle.

Umude tied for the team lead on the scoreboard Thursday and scored in double figures for the seventh time in the last eight games. He fell two rebounds short of a double-double but still helped to keep the Cruise in contention against the Hustle.