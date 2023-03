Umude compiled 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over the Charge.

Umude has had inconsistent results recently, but he came within one rebound of a double-double while topping 20 points for the third time this month during Wednesday's victory. He's averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game this year.