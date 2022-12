Umude totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 win over the Wolves.

Umude tied his best efficiency from beyond the arc Saturday by converting 60 percent of his three-point tries, and he came within two rebounds of a double-double off the bench. He's now averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game this season.