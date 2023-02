Umude posted 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 111-107 win over the Blue Coats.

Although Umude came off the bench Friday, he was one of two players to score at least 20 points for Motor City. He's now scored in double figures in three of his last five appearances.