Umude posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 win over the Herd.

Umude came off the bench during Wednesday's matchup but still managed to lead the team on the scoreboard during the comfortable victory. He's topped 20 points in three of his nine regular-season appearances and is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game.