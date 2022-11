Umude tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Herd.

Umude saw the least playing time of any starter for the Cruise during Saturday's matchup, but he converted 50 percent of his field-goal attempts after going 0-for-7 from the floor Thursday against the Gold. He's now averaging 12.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game to begin the season.