Umude tallied 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-112 loss to the Herd.

Umude was held in check with single-digit scoring totals over the last two games, but he dropped a season-high 30 points Tuesday. Although his efforts weren't enough to lead the Cruise to the win, it was encouraging to see the 23-year-old bounce back in a rematch against Wisconsin.