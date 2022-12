Umude recorded 20 points (4-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-95 loss to Sioux Falls.

Umude was inefficient from the floor during Saturday's matchup, but he had plenty of shot volume off the bench and led the Cruise on the scoreboard while coming within one rebound of a double-double. He's now scored in double figures in four consecutive matchups and has logged 20-plus points in two of the last three games.