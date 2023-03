Umude logged 35 points (13-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-91 win over the Gold.

Umude served as a starter during Thursday's matchup and was the team's leading scorer. He's now posted two double-doubles in his last three appearances and has scored in double figures in five consecutive games.