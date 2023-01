Umude tallied 26 points (9-18 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the 905.

Umude saw plenty of looks from beyond the arc and finished with the second-highest scoring total on the team Thursday, but he was unable to lead Motor City to the win. He's now scored 20-plus points in two of his last three appearances after failing to reach that mark over his first four regular-season outings.