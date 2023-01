Umude totaled 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 122-108 win over Windy City.

Umude's scoring production has increased over the first three games of the regular season, and he logged his highest total of the season Saturday. He's now averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game to begin the year.