Umude recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to Iowa.

Umude was held to just six points during Monday's loss to Fort Wayne, but he bounced back Friday despite shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor. However, he was held to his second-lowest total of the season on the boards during Friday's loss.