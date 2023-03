Umude logged 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 122-93 win over Westchester.

Umude came off the bench during Monday's matchup but fell one rebound short of a double-double while leading the team in scoring. He's topped 20 points in two of his last three appearances and is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game this season.