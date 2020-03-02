Stefan Jankovic: Nets nine in G League loss
Jankovic posted nine points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.
Jankovic has been next-to-invisible since joining the Go-Go in January. The 11 minutes he saw in this one were the most he's seen to date.
