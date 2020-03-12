Stefan Jankovic: Suffers season-ending injury
Jankovic will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
The details behind Jankovic's injury are unclear, but he won't return to action after averaging five points and 2.5 rebounds over 11.4 minutes per contest. He will aim to get back in action for the 2020-21 campaign.
