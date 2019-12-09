Stephan Hicks: Close to double-double Saturday
Hicks recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.
Hicks topped 20 points for the second time this season, and he almost recorded his seventh double-double of the year Saturday. The 27-year-old has been very consistent for the Mad Ants this season, recording double-digit point totals in each of the team's first 12 games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...