Hicks recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes in Saturday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Hicks topped 20 points for the second time this season, and he almost recorded his seventh double-double of the year Saturday. The 27-year-old has been very consistent for the Mad Ants this season, recording double-digit point totals in each of the team's first 12 games.