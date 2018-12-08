Stephan Hicks: Continues scoring at rapid pace
Hicks tallied 29 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in the loss Friday to Long Island.
Hicks has seen his scoring and rebounding figures tick up in recent games as the forward has started to work his way into a prime role on offense. Through 11 games, Hicks is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.6 assists.
