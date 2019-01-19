Stephan Hicks: Continues to receive extra minutes
Hicks scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds and one assist in the loss Friday to the Drive.
Hicks continues to see plenty of time on the court, boosting his season total to 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. The lack of distribution will keep the forward from being a truly elite play on any given night, but a consistent source of scoring and rebounding makes Hicks a reliable option in terms of fantasy.
