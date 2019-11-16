Hicks logged 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FG), 13 rebounds and two assists over 39 minutes in Friday's loss to Maine.

Hicks averaged 19.5 points per game over the first two contests this season, but only recorded 11 points off a season-low 10 field-goal attempts Friday. However, his 13 rebounds led the team and brought his total up to 27 boards over the first three games.