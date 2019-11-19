Hicks posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 11 rebounds over 36 minutes in Monday's loss to College Park.

Hicks didn't have a diverse stat line Monday, but his production in points and rebounds allowed him to post a double-double. The 27-year-old has averaged 15 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.