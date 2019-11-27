Stephan Hicks: Scores 18 in loss
Hicks totaled 18 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Westchester.
The 27-year-old didn't attempt many shots Tuesday, but his 100 percent conversion rate allowed him to record 18 points in the team's losing effort. Over the first eight contests, Hicks has averaged 14 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
