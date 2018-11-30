Stephan Hicks: Sees extended work at power forward
Hicks finished Thursday's loss to Raptors 905 with 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Hicks acted as the Mad Ants' small-ball power forward, and the 6'6'' guard handled the task with ease, registering 11 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. Through eight games this season, Hicks is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.