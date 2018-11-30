Stephan Hicks: Sees extended work at power forward

Hicks finished Thursday's loss to Raptors 905 with 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Hicks acted as the Mad Ants' small-ball power forward, and the 6'6'' guard handled the task with ease, registering 11 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. Through eight games this season, Hicks is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals.