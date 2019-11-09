Stephan Hicks: Starts off season on high note
Hicks tallied a team-high 18 points in addition to three rebounds in Friday's G League opener versus Fort Worth.
Hicks only contributed in a pair of categories, but he led the team in field-goal attempts and made the most of them Saturday. The guard was waived by the Pacers in mid-August and will aim to make a splash in the NBA's developmental league.
