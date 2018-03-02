Stephan Hicks: Struggles in February

Hicks recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist during Wednesday's 115-104 win over host Grand Rapids.

The Cal State-Northridge product wrapped up the month of February seeing his scoring decline quite some. Hicks averaged 9.25 points per game in February which has brought down his season average to 12.3 points. The 25-year-old guard still has offensive potential though and he is capable of breaking out of his slump anytime.