Stephan Hicks: Struggles in February
Hicks recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist during Wednesday's 115-104 win over host Grand Rapids.
The Cal State-Northridge product wrapped up the month of February seeing his scoring decline quite some. Hicks averaged 9.25 points per game in February which has brought down his season average to 12.3 points. The 25-year-old guard still has offensive potential though and he is capable of breaking out of his slump anytime.
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...