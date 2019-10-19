Stephan Hicks: Waived by Pacers
Hicks was waived by the Pacers on Saturday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Hicks was waived Saturday, just two days after he originally signed with Indiana. Assuming Hicks clears waivers, he'll join Fort Wayne's roster for the upcoming G-League season.
