Stephaun Branch: Drops 21 in loss

Branch contributed with 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal during Sunday's 137-120 loss at Northern Arizona.

Branch's 21 points Sunday were his highest total since pouring in 22 on Jan. 19. One weakness of the 22-year-old though is his inability to convert his free-throw attempts, only knocking down 57.1 percent. So far, the former West Georgia star is averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds across 45 games for South Bay this season.

