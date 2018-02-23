Stephaun Branch: Effective Game Thursday
Branch registered 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during Thursday's 119-93 win over host Agua Caliente.
The University of West Georgia product produced an effective outing Thursday for South Bay. Over his last four games, Branch has reached double figures in scoring as he attempts to become a more reliable scorer during the second half of the season. The 22-year-old's season average of 10.7 points indicates that he is more than capable of doing so.
