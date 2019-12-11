Stephen Domingo: Out for season
Domingo will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury, per the G League transactions page.
Domingo averaged nearly 27 minutes per contest in his 11 appearances with the Magic, notching 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds a night. Unfortunately, this will spell the end to his 2019-20 campaign. The details on the injury have been rather sparse, so we'll operate on the assumption that he will aim to be back in basketball form for 2020-21.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...