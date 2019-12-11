Stephen Domingo: Out for season

Domingo will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury, per the G League transactions page.

Domingo averaged nearly 27 minutes per contest in his 11 appearances with the Magic, notching 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds a night. Unfortunately, this will spell the end to his 2019-20 campaign. The details on the injury have been rather sparse, so we'll operate on the assumption that he will aim to be back in basketball form for 2020-21.