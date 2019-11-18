Stephen Domingo: Three swats Saturday
Domingo finished with 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's win over the Skyhawks.
Domingo put forth his best all-around effort of the season, affecting the game on both ends. Apart from his defensive stats, Domingo's totals were well in line with his season-long averages of 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
