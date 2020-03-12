Play

Stephen Thompson: Absent from lineup Tuesday

Thompson didn't play in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Thompson has played in just one game since being acquired by the BayHawks on Feb. 3, although it's likely simply because the team hasn't been able to find a role for him. It's possible the 22-year-old could find some minutes if injuries occur, but he's unlikely to play a significant role over the rest of the season.

