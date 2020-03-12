Stephen Thompson: Absent from lineup Tuesday
Thompson didn't play in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Thompson has played in just one game since being acquired by the BayHawks on Feb. 3, although it's likely simply because the team hasn't been able to find a role for him. It's possible the 22-year-old could find some minutes if injuries occur, but he's unlikely to play a significant role over the rest of the season.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.