Stephen Thompson: Lands with Herd

The Wisconsin Herd selected Thompson in the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.

Thompson played for the Mavericks during Summer League, knocking down five of his nine shots from the field and two of his five from deep over three games in Las Vegas. Since Thompson is primarily a shooter, he'll need to improve on the 30.8 percent that he shot from deep as a senior at Oregon State last season if he's to have any staying power at the next level.