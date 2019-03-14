Stephen Zimmerman: Sets season-high mark in rebounds
Zimmerman posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 20 rebounds, four assists and a block in the 122-107 loss Monday to the Blue Coats.
Zimmerman set a season-high in the rebounding category, becoming the first Westchester player to post 20 or more rebounds in the 2018-19 season. Isaiah Hicks (groin) continual absence has opened the door for Zimmerman to become a legitimate fantasy dynamo at the center spot.
