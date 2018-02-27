Stephen Zimmerman: Sidelined with right knee injury
Zimmerman did not participate in Sunday's 125-101 win over Santa Cruz due to a right knee injury.
As a result of his injury, Zimmerman has been sidelined since putting up four points back on Jan. 19. Currently, it's unclear how much longer the 21-year-old center will be kept out of action as South Bay's next game is Wednesday. The 6-11 UNLV product is averaging 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest during his second year in the G-League.
