In this article, we will look at players who are showing they have taken a step forward in their development and proving that they can handle more responsibility than ever before.

Anthony Black showed notable improvement last year compared to his rookie season, and he is taking full advantage of the opportunity to step into a larger role with the absence of Paolo Banchero early this campaign, averaging 15.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.7 steals over the last seven games. He is also shooting 51.3 percent from the field over that span, including knocking down 12 of his 17 shots on the way to a season-high 31 in the last game. He has great size for a guard and does well scoring at all three levels. Despite the shorthanded roster, he continues to play mostly off the bench, a role from which he has been able to establish himself as a difference-maker for his squad. At 21 years old, he is very likely to continue to build on his skillset and is on track to emerge as a highly impactful player.

Davion Mitchell started a handful of games after joining the Heat at the trade deadline last season, but fell back to a bench role for most of the final stretch. Injuries in the lineup to begin 2025-26 set him up for a role as a starter, and he has made the most of the opportunity by proving to be a masterful orchestrator with a career-best 7.3 assists per game, while also limiting himself to just 1.5 turnovers. He is also putting up 10.3 points on 51 percent shooting, helping solidify a case for status as a clear-cut starter in the league. However, Tyler Herro's return to the lineup could change the course for Mitchell, especially with Norman Powell playing so well at shooting guard.

Reed Sheppard took a few games to find his rhythm, but is averaging 15.6 points per game on 55.3 percent shooting, including a blistering 50 percent from deep over the last nine outings. His improved play is a massive jump over his production during his rookie campaign, going from just 4.4 points in 12.6 minutes per game last year to 13.1 points in 24.1 minutes per game this season. A big opportunity opened up before him when news broke that Fred VanVleet would be out for the season, but with healthy competition for playing time among the Rockets' deep roster, Sheppard must continue to earn his opportunities with a strong and calculated effort.

Kyshawn George showed flashes of an ability to stuff the stat sheet in his rookie season, and he has been building on his well-rounded game in his second campaign, averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 31.6 minutes per outing. Even more impressive is his efficiency, as he is shooting an average of 48.4 percent from the field through his 21 appearances on the year. He is doing very well to establish himself as an integral part of a young core within the Wizards' roster. Although the team is struggling as a whole, he is in an ideal position to continue to develop his game, especially with the opportunity to benefit from the direction of a couple key veterans on the squad, Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker found a new home with the Hawks this season. It looks to be working out well for both parties, as he is in the midst of a career year, averaging 18.6 points per game -- a significant increase from his previous high of 11 points per game. He has certainly been a beneficiary of additional playing time due to the extended absence of Trae Young, but his and the team's success over the last couple of weeks is likely enough to ensure that he will maintain a significant role even when the roster is back at full health. This is the first time that he is averaging over 30 minutes per game in his career, and he is proving that he is ready to push towards new limits as a reliable contributor.

Michael Porter is unleashing his game while making the most of the chance to lead the way for his new squad. He was always a strong scorer with the Nuggets, including helping them win a championship in 2023, but not only is he taking that aspect of his play to new heights, but he is also showing impressive ability across the board with career highs of 7.4 rebounds, three assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Although his team is struggling, he is likely to keep filling the stat sheet, making the most of the opportunity to help carve the path forward for a young, growing team.

Deni Avdija has been picking up the pace for a few seasons, but his leap from 16.9 points in 30 minutes per game last season to 24.9 points in 33.6 minutes per game this season, along with 6.4 rebounds and a career-high 5.4 assists per game, brings him into the higher tier of overall producers in the league. He is also working efficiently, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and a career-best 82.5 percent from the foul line. He is a key part of an impressive start to the season for the Trail Blazers, and he is in position to continue to flourish as a top option on the offensive end.

Neemias Queta is putting up career highs across the board in his fifth NBA season, averaging 9.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks in 23.6 minutes per game. He is enjoying the first consistent starting role of his career, as he stepped up to fill a void left in the Celtics' frontcourt due to the injury to Jayson Tatum, plus departures of Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Queta has scored in double digits in six of his 17 appearances, including three double-doubles. He is likely to continue to build on his repertoire as he has more time to settle in with the heavier workload.

Nic Claxton is showing improvement in a few areas of his game, including averaging a career-high 69.7 percent shooting from the foul line, which is over 11 percent better than his second-best mark. He is also emerging as more of a facilitator with a career-best 4.1 assists per game, which is impressive compared to his previous high of 2.2 per game set last season. Additionally, he is averaging a career-high 14.1 points per game and remains a steady worker on the glass, with 7.5 rebounds per outing. He should continue to find room to expand his horizons while his squad is working to build a new identity.

Ajay Mitchell averaged 6.5 points in 16.6 minutes per game as a rookie last season and has taken advantage of additional minutes within the Thunder's injury-stricken lineup to deliver 16.1 points in an average of 27.7 minutes per game through 18 appearances this season. He is also contributing across the board with 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per outing. His impressive efforts will likely be enough to allow him to maintain a significant role even when Jalen Williams and Aaron Wiggins return to action.