Brown logged 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during the 905's 115-95 loss to Birmingham on Thursday.

Brown was one rebound short of logging a double-double. He continues to be the 905's best backup, and his consecutive 20-plus-point performances to end January indicate such.