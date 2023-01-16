Brown's 10-day contract with the Lakers expired Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The 27-year-old is eligible to sign a second 10-day deal with the club, and given that the Lakers remain without three key rotation players in Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee) and Austin Reaves (hamstring), Los Angeles could look to finalize a new contract with Brown prior to Monday's game against the Rockets. Over his four appearances with the Lakers on his 10-day pact, Brown averaged 6.0 minutes per contest.