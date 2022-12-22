Brown compiled 10 points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal over 36 minutes Wednesday versus Mexico City.

Brown didn't turn in a particularly efficient performance from the field in this one and posted a relatively empty stat line for 36 minutes of action. Brown was likely hoping to showcase his abilities in the Showcase Cup, but Wednesday's effort likely didn't do him any favors in finding an NBA home. Still, Brown should continue to log heavy minutes while with 905.