Brown (teeth) logged 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), six assists, fou rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during the 905's 110-89 win Wednesday against Birmingham.

Fortunately for Brown, he sat out only one 905 game because of his previous injury. Now that the 905 guard is healthy, he is expected to be a valuable contributor off their bench, especially in terms of three-point shooting. Currently, Brown has an average of 2.8 three-pointers made on a 50.0 field goal percentage.