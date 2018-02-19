Sundiata Gaines: Signs with Uruguayan club

Gaines agreed to a contract Monday with DSC Basket of the Uruguayan Primera Division, Fer Martinez Larrosa of 810Espectador.com reports.

Gaines most recently played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA Development League in 2016-17, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 27.6 minutes per game over 46 appearances. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared at the NBA level since the 2011-12 campaign and looks bound to bounce around the foreign ranks for the rest of his career.