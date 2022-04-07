Holiday racked up 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Clippers.

Holiday saw his most minutes in over two weeks with Phoenix resting many of its regulars, and he responded with a strong all-around effort that included his highest point tally since Dec. 23. The fourth-year guard added seven dimes and six boards for arguably his best all-around effort of the campaign. Holiday came into the game with four DNPs over his previous six games, so he doesn't figure to be a major factor in the postseason for the Suns.