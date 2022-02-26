Holiday (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Holiday sat out Friday's matchup against the Pelicans due to right ankle soreness, but he'll have a chance to return after a one-game absence. If he remains out, Elfrid Payton and Landry Shamet should see increased run once again.
