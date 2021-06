Nader (knee) is expected to return to the court for Game 4 against the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nader is set to return from the knee injury he suffered in March. The forward only played an average of 14.8 minutes so far on the year, so don't expect the 27-year-old to receive plenty of playing time in a crucial Game 4. Nader averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists in the 24 games he played in.