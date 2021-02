Coach Monty Williams said Tuesday that Nader did not play in Monday's win over the Mavericks due to ankle soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nader had appeared in the previous six games for Phoenix and ankle soreness was apparently the reason for his exclusion from the rotation. The 27-year-old had been averaging 9.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 triples across 21.1 minutes per game over his last six appearances.