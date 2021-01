Nader (coach's decision) didn't see the court Wednesday in the Suns' 123-115 win over the Raptors.

Nader was available for the first time all season after missing the Suns' first eight games while recovering from a concussion, but unsurprising, the 27-year-old found himself outside of head coach Monty Williams' 10-man rotation. Unless the Suns lose one or two key forwards due to injury, most of Nader's playing time will likely come in blowouts in 2020-21.